Boeing: Trade War Hurts 737 MAX In China

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Boeing's inventory reduction is crucial, particularly 737 MAX deliveries to China. But trade tensions and tariffs pose significant risks.
  • The 737 MAX program faces challenges due to increased costs from tariffs and potential declines in Chinese demand amid an economic slowdown.
  • Despite progress in reducing inventory, Boeing's near-term outlook is pressured by trade wars and potential GDP growth stalling in China.
  • I maintain a long-term buy rating for Boeing, but caution against adding positions in the near term due to current economic pressure.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »
Boeing 737-7 MAX, N7201S. Farnborough International Airshow, July 16, 2018

Wirestock

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock has tumbled over past trading sessions And while Boeing is an aerospace company, you do not have to be a rocket scientist to know why that is the case. In March, I published a report pointing

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.29K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
BA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News