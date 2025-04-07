Waste Connections: Priced For Perfection Despite An Imperfect World
Summary
- Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) has been performing well, making new 52-week highs, but is currently overvalued despite strong operational performance.
- Revenue and EBITDA growth are solid, but rising impairment and interest charges have led to declining net income for two consecutive years.
- Tariff impacts between the U.S. and Canada pose significant risks, potentially affecting WCN's operations, capital investments, and overall business model.
- Given the high valuation multiples and susceptibility to tariff volatility, I recommend a sell rating for WCN despite its strong operational metrics.
