Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aida Orphan - VP of IR

Michelle Gass - President and CEO

Harmit Singh - Chief Financial and Growth Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Jay Sole - UBS

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Chris Nardone - BofA

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Aida Orphan

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our first quarter fiscal 2025. Joining me on today's call are Michelle Gass, our President and CEO; and Harmit Singh, our Chief Financial and Growth Officer. We have posted complete Q1 financial results in our earnings release on the IR section of our website investors.levistrauss.com. The link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.

We'd like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially