Country ETFs Since 'Liberation Day'
Summary
- Since President Trump's second term began with the Inauguration on January 20th, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down 16.5% compared to a 6.2% drop for the all world ex US ETF (CWI).
- It's early, but the rest of the world is solidly beating US markets so far under Trump 2.0.
- The average country ETF is down exactly 10% in the two and a half trading days since Trump's "Liberation Day," and the only two down less than 5% are India (INDA) and Turkey (TUR).
