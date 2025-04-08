More Jittery Than A Pigeon In A Ping-Pong Room

Summary

  • Stocks mostly continued their slide today, but rebounded from an opening crash to something resembling normal volatility.
  • Investors perked up at talk of a 90-day pause for negotiations, apparently sparked by hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, who floated the idea on X.
  • As stocks stabilized on the day, bonds sold off, chalked up to traders locking in recent gains in case the equity panic has passed.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Stocks mostly continued their slide today, but rebounded from an opening crash to something resembling normal volatility. After last week’s 9%-plus dive stripped the feathers right off the swan, today’s dip offered a mild analgesic to trade-war-weary investors.

