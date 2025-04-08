Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) has suffered a significant valuation drawdown in the last several days which creates a new opportunity for dividend investors to build a position in this leading midstream platform. Western Midstream Partners should not be
Western Midstream: Buy This 9.5% Yield While The Market Panics
Summary
- Western Midstream Partners offers a compelling buying opportunity for dividend investors with a near 10% yield, amid recent market turmoil.
- The MPL continues to grow through organic projects and acquisitions, with significant increases in natural gas throughput.
- WES outperformed its midstream rivals in the last five years by a handsome margin. EBITDA and DCF are expected to grow in mid-single digits in FY 2025.
- Valued at an enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio of 8.6X, WES trades significantly below its 3-year average valuation, enhancing its investment appeal.
- Despite market fears of a trade war, the MPL's strong distribution growth and financial stability make it a top pick for long-term investors.
