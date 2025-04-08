XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) is a company that acquires royalties and milestone rights from biotech assets in early to mid-development stages. And Interestingly, XOMAO is the company’s preferred stock offering that yields a dividend of 8.375%. It’s also a cumulative
XOMA Royalty Corporation's Preferreds Still Offer Attractive Yields With A Biotech Twist
Summary
- XOMA aggregates future biotech royalties and milestone rights for stable, diversified revenue streams.
- However, I believe its preferred shares (under tickers XOMAO and XOMAP) offer attractive yields with cumulative, perpetual dividends.
- Since XOMA’s diversified portfolio features high-potential, recently FDA-approved assets like Ojemda and Miplyffa, I also think the yields should be relatively secure.
- Additionally, XOMA continues doing strategic acquisitions and licensing deals that should drive future milestone payments and royalty streams.
- Thus, I feel XOMA’s cash reserves and favorable royalty outlook make its preferred shares a compelling fixed-income play with a biotech twist.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.