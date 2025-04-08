IVOO ETF: A Solid Way To Get S&P Mid-Cap Exposure

Nikola Lapenna
156 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares is a passively managed ETF that tracks the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index, offering low fees and targeted mid-cap equity exposure.
  • Compared to peers like SCHM and VO, IVOO's narrower selection of top mid-cap stocks provides better performance and value.
  • Despite a low Sharpe ratio and tariff risks, IVOO remains a solid option for mid-cap exposure with high daily volume and NAV.
  • Once tariffs subside, hopefully soon, IVOO is a worthwhile addition to any investor's watchlist for mid-cap investments.

Business News Stock Charts from Newspaper

travelpixpro

What is IVOO?

Amidst all of the tariff drama in the market, I am looking for funds that have beaten their peers and give investors a shortlist of ways to get equity exposure when the market bottoms. Hopefully, when rationality returns

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna
156 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in North American public equities that don't have a ton of hype. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IVOO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News