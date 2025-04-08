Microsoft: I Was Wrong (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Microsoft’s recent earnings beat expectations, but revenue growth and net income rates have slowed, leading to a downgrade to a "hold" rating.
  • Despite a brief rally, MSFT faced significant declines, breaking key support levels and showing bearish technical indicators, including a -2 standard deviation price channel.
  • Comparatively, high forward P/E ratio makes MSFT less attractive than other MAG-7 stocks like Meta and Alphabet, which offer better buying opportunities.
  • A potential rebound is possible if MSFT breaks above $396.34, but current market conditions suggest further declines before any meaningful rallies.
Productivity Apps - ChatGPT and others

hapabapa

When I last covered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on November 20th, 2024 with my article “Microsoft: Basing Before Next Moves Higher (Rating Upgrade)”, the stock was attempting to recover from prior selling pressure that ultimately resulted in a period of prolonged weakness

