Microsoft: I Was Wrong (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Microsoft’s recent earnings beat expectations, but revenue growth and net income rates have slowed, leading to a downgrade to a "hold" rating.
- Despite a brief rally, MSFT faced significant declines, breaking key support levels and showing bearish technical indicators, including a -2 standard deviation price channel.
- Comparatively, high forward P/E ratio makes MSFT less attractive than other MAG-7 stocks like Meta and Alphabet, which offer better buying opportunities.
- A potential rebound is possible if MSFT breaks above $396.34, but current market conditions suggest further declines before any meaningful rallies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, NVDA, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.