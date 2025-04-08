SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) was a well-known stock among Seeking Alpha readers in 2024. The stock came to attention because of the strong growth prospects of ACP, a subsidized mobile prepaid for low-income earners. Shares rose nearly 100% to $9 before
SurgePays Is Back, With Strong Growth Prospects
Summary
- SurgePays is targeting a tripling of revenue to $200 million, driven by Lifeline conversions, LinkUp Mobile growth, and a fast-scaling POS platform.
- With $11.8 million in cash, no debt, and a $5 million buyback program, the company appears well-capitalized to execute without further dilution.
- Its focus on underserved, low-income consumers gives it a durable niche, especially as inflation and economic uncertainty drive demand for affordable prepaid services.
- Trading at just 0.22x forward sales, the stock offers substantial upside relative to peers and historic valuation levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SURG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.