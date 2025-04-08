The Positive Role Bonds Can Play In Challenging Markets

In this challenging market, what role can fixed income play in a portfolio? MoneyTalk discusses bonds, corporate credit and the latest jobs reports with Lauren Bellai, Vice President, Active Fixed Income Management, TD Asset Management.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell: Well, we've got jobs reports on both sides of the border, perhaps giving us some early insights into the potential impact tariffs are going to have on the labor market. Joining us now to discuss, Lauren Bellai, VP for Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management. Thanks so much for joining us today.

Lauren Bellai: Happy to be here. What a day.

Greg Bonnell: What a day. There's a lot going on. There's a lot more that's going to go on, probably even while we're speaking. Usually in an environment like this, jobs are very important-- and not that the reports aren't important, but things are moving so quickly. Let's break down what we know so far and start with Canada.

Lauren Bellai: Sure. Yeah. So what we saw from Canada this morning was a weaker jobs report. We saw the unemployment rate increase 0.1% to 6.7%, with Canada losing about 33,000 jobs. Now, unfortunately, when you look at the underlying details, it was also weak.

All the job losses we saw were in full-time jobs. And we also saw that the participation rate declined-- so, not very strong details underlying. So, overall weaker than expected, not really a great handoff going into what we know was going to be more turbulence going forward. But we'll just keep an eye on jobs data going forward.

Greg Bonnell: The American labor market, however-- and, of course, this was all ahead of the tariff information we got this week-- was pretty resilient again. What do we read into that? And the market doesn't seem to be putting too much