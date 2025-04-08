On April 2nd, President Donald Trump unveiled his tariff package after the market closed. While the tariff introduction was telegraphed well ahead of time, the scope and scale of the tariffs surprised financial markets. Below, we seek to address some key questions
Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
Summary
- On the week, the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Russell 2000, and S&P 500 Equal Weight indices finished down 9.6%, 9.7%, 9.2%, and 9.3%, respectively.
- When thinking about the potential impact of the tariff announcement on growth, it is instructive to go through the different components of the growth calculation.
- While it is certainly possible that we will see a short-term uptick in prices, there are reasons to push back on the idea that this will be a highly inflationary policy mix.
