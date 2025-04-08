TBT: Too Late To Sell? Is TLT The Correct Choice?

Leland Wilkins
209 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF, a 2x leveraged inverse 20-year treasury ETF, is currently a poor choice due to sideways market movement and declining long-term interest rates.
  • TLT and IEF are better options now, offering lower expense ratios, higher volume, and dividends, making them suitable for the current economic climate.
  • Market uncertainty and potential recession favor long-duration bond ETFs like TLT and IEF over inverse funds like TBT.
  • TBT may become attractive again in 6–12 months when inflationary pressures rise, but now is not the right time to invest in it.

Widescreen abstract financial chart with downtrend line graph arrow in stock market in red colour background

champc

History

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is a 2x leveraged inverse 20 year treasury ETF. It has been around since April 2008 (a horrible time to be short treasuries, but similar to today where people are concerned about

This article was written by

Leland Wilkins
209 Followers
I began investing in precious metals in 2003. I graduated UC Berkeley in 2005 and decided I should learn about money before getting a job. I still haven't gotten that job. Learning about money opened the door to successful speculation and I have been a speculator ever since. I have a successful Real Estate business in Michigan. I moved to Michigan from California when the auto-industry collapsed. I began buying homes for less than it would cost to build them and I rent them. Homes (and buildings) in Michigan still sell for less than it costs to build, while the economy is booming, it is a wonderland! Regarding gold, I've studied this market since 2003. I mostly invest in nano-cap junior gold explorers, I prefer market cap. under $20m. I've decided to write about companies exceeding 100m market cap to get more articles published. Many of the companies I liked at 10-20m market cap are now 100m+, so that makes it a little easier for me. You can find me on X at lelandcwilkins.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TBT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEF
--
TLT
--
TBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News