I Think The Tariffs Are Going To Work

Apr. 08, 2025 5:34 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), NDX, DJI, SP500, , , 1 Comment
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • I made bold calls during COVID and January 2023, predicting market rebounds; now, I foresee another significant macro shift amid current market declines.
  • Despite the market downturn, the drop in interest rates will save the U.S. $100 billion in interest, aiding the housing market and borrowers.
  • The current tariff war impacts short-term earnings, but long term, it aims to protect U.S. industries and create jobs by encouraging domestic manufacturing.
  • Predictable taxes, reasonable regulations, responsible spending, low interest rates, and a strong manufacturing base are essential for a robust economy and stock market recovery.
Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

I have made some huge and gutsy calls with my past articles here on Seeking Alpha and in my Weekly Newsletter, which is a part of my Premium Trading Service.

I am the guy that said to go all in

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to Bill Gunderson, professional money manager & analyst with 24 years of experience.

You get Bill's daily "live" buys and sells in his four portfolios: Emerging Growth, Ultra-Growth, Premier Growth, and Dividend & Growth.

JOIN NOW to get daily "live" buys and sells, weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter, access to Bill's proprietary database with daily rankings on over 4,800 securities, and a daily live radio show!

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson
22.58K Followers

Bill Gunderson is CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital. He is a professional money manager, former research analyst, author, and media personality with over 24 years of experience.

He runs the investing group Best Stocks Now! Premium. The group offers users: daily commentary and forecasts for the markets, live buy and sell signals, 4 portfolios, a daily 45-minute show, a weekly in-depth market newsletter, full access to the Best Stocks Now App that Bill invented, and chat for discussion and direct access to Bill for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News