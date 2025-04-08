Thornburg Summit Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • In 4Q24 Thornburg Summit Fund (I share class) returned -1.82%, 82 basis points ahead of the Blended Index (60% MSCI ACWI Index and 40% Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index).
  • The re-election of former president Donald Trump boosted U.S. equities amid expectations of a business-friendly administration taking over in Washington.
  • Global equity markets experienced a volatile 2024, climbing through the first three quarters of the year before selling off during the fourth quarter.

Caucasian man climbing dollar sign on mountaintop

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

