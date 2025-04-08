Monthly Market Recap: Happy Liberation Day?

VanEck
4.7K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Trump’s tariffs spark trade war fears, fueling market volatility, inflation risk, and recession threats.
  • The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 15% from highs, but stocks are not yet cheap.
  • China has responded with retaliatory tariffs at the same levels on all American goods.

recap word is made of wooden building blocks lying on the yellow table

Maks_Lab

Trump’s tariffs spark trade war fears, fueling market volatility, inflation risk, and recession threats. With global retaliation likely, near-term growth is clearly at risk.

Donald Trump's tariffs were rolled out with patriotic fanfare, but most are not celebrating. Markets are

This article was written by

VanEck
4.7K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News