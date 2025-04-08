ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The fourth quarter proved a tumultuous one for mid-cap stocks, which rode a post-election rally before growing investor concern over the plans of the incoming Trump administration and fewer-than-anticipated interest rate cuts propelled large caps back to leadership.
  • AppLovin is the world’s leading mobile game and app advertising platform, providing software for marketing and monetization, powered by its proprietary artificial intelligence targeting engine Axon.
  • The return to large-cap and AI-beneficiary leadership was reminiscent of what we saw for a majority of 2024: a momentum-driven market where companies’ competitive differentiation and fundamentals were largely overlooked in favor of those with AI-narrative tailwinds.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 20 Year Since Inception (04/30/2004)
ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios - Pure GROSS 2.56 11.03 11.03

