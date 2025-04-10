Rare Stock Picks In March 2025 - From 15 Discerning Analysts

Following the sell-off that began at the beginning of March (and accelerated in the first week of April), are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of March Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF) - Investment analyst Harry Lynch says it is an industry leader with great economies of scale, great management and strong brand recognizability - the analyst plans to buy on any price weakness. - EssilorLuxottica: Quality Company, Here For The Long Haul

Financials

Sachem Capital (SACH) - Longtime analyst Miguel Marecos Duarte says the market's overly pessimistic view and management's improvements present a favorable investment opportunity while it has taken steps to stabilize its loan book, return to profitability, and reinstate its dividend. - The Market Is Too Pessimistic On Sachem Capital

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) - Longtime analyst Allen Cooke says it is trading at a 25% discount to book value with a 9% yield, while improvements in commercial real estate are creating portfolio stabilization. - Improving Outlook At KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Technology

Oracle (ORCL) - Longtime analyst High Watermark Investments says its strategic capex investments position it to capitalize on future growth, while the increased dividend and share buybacks indicate confidence in future cash flow improvements. - Oracle: Durable Growth Can Deliver Good Returns

Consumer Staples

Philip Morris International (PM) - Longtime analyst Logan Kane says higher sales and better margins paint a profitable picture, and it is expanding production to meet demand, expecting substantial sales growth this year. - Philip Morris International Is On Fire With Zyn: More Gains Ahead?

Consumer Discretionary

Sally Beauty (