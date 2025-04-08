Sell The Relief Rally: The Longer Term Trend Remains Bearish
Summary
- The recent tariffs are effectively a significant tax hike on Americans, and increased the chances of recession to 60%.
- The tsunami-like tariffs have eroded trust in the US, which will take a while to recover.
- Use a relief rally to offload stocks and stay on the sidelines, until tariffs are negotiated a lot lower.
- The Fed faces a tough balancing act between inflation and recession, and may not be able to rescue the market.
