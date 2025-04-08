Fiscal 2025 turned out to be one of the most challenging years for stock market investors in the recent history as the trade war has triggered the risk of recession with slower growth in the following years. Furthermore, Wall Street
SDY: Aristocrats Can Beat In Uncertainty
Summary
- Fiscal 2025 was challenging for investors due to trade wars, recession risks, and lower-than-expected corporate earnings, leading to significant market declines.
- Dividend investing, particularly through SPDR® S&P Dividend ETF, can help beat the market and lower portfolio risk during uncertain times.
- SDY's diversified portfolio of dividend aristocrats across defensive sectors offers stability, attractive valuations, and a solid dividend yield.
- Despite inherent risks, SDY's strong fundamentals, low expense ratio, and liquidity make it a solid investment to reduce portfolio volatility in a potential recession.
