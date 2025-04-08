More Trouble For Tesla: This Isn't A Dip. It's A Cliff
Summary
- Tesla's stock has dropped nearly 10% since my initial "strong sell" call, driven by deteriorating fundamentals rather than political backlash.
- The company's Q1 deliveries plunged 13% YoY and 32% sequentially, signaling a severe demand problem linked to declining brand value and competitive position.
- Tesla's aging product lineup and repeated production delays, especially for the Roadster and budget EV, leave it vulnerable to stronger competition like BYD and Lucid.
- Tariffs and rising global competition threaten Tesla’s market share, especially in Europe, where rivals are expanding aggressively.
- Despite its stock decline, Tesla’s valuation remains unjustifiably high at 117x earnings, reinforcing my strong sell stance.
