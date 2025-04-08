Bloom Energy: 2024 Year-End Record-Breaking Results Fail To 'Wow' Investors And Reduce Volatility
Summary
- Upgraded Bloom Energy to a speculative buy for risk-neutral, long-term investors due to current undervaluation and long-term growth potential despite market volatility.
- Revised DCF valuation to $19.08 per share, reflecting limited appreciation potential and identifying the current share price as an opportunity for cautious accumulation.
- Key projects like the AEP agreement and South Korea installation, along with new carbon capture solutions, bolster Bloom Energy’s growth outlook.
- High concentration risk and macroeconomic uncertainties, including the China-U.S. trade war, pose significant risks to Bloom Energy’s financial stability and share price.
