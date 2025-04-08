Nvidia: What To Look For

HedgeMix
2.5K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation excels in AI hardware and software, with significant growth in its data center segment driving future revenue.
  • We believe that recent AI innovations like DeepSeek with enhancing computing efficiency, will only boost revenues for Nvidia as savings are reinvested in improving AI models.
  • The recent decline in the share price was all about revenue deceleration, and even though Street estimates expect this trend to continue short-term we believe the turnaround is looming.
  • With a strong financial position to support continued R&D investments, and a massive moat, Nvidia remains undervalued with a target price of $141 per share, implying a 30% upside.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Authored by Jacques Georget.

Recap

In our last article, we focused on the competitive landscape of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) explaining that although some hyperscalers are looking at developing their own AI chips, and hence reducing

This article was written by

HedgeMix
2.5K Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by the team at HedgeMix. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, we often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.Associated with SA analyst Garvit Bhandari.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News