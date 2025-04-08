FNDF: A Smart-Beta Winner In International Developed Markets

Summary

  • Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF employs a smart-beta strategy, emphasizing sales, cash flow, dividends, and buybacks, resulting in outperformance over other developed market funds.
  • FNDF has a strong value tilt, with 55% of its portfolio in value stocks, compared to 32% and 31% in VEA and IDEV.
  • FNDF's focus on fundamentals like cash flow and dividends has led to a 96.1% total return over 5 years, outperforming VEA and IDEV.
  • FNDF has manageable concentration risks in individual stocks and sectors but carries high currency risk due to its inverse correlation with the U.S. dollar.

ETF Overview

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) invests in a portfolio of developed markets stocks. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.25%, higher than other developed market funds. For example, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (

I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

