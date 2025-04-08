Market Leaders With Strong Domestic Revenue: Introducing The S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index

Apr. 08, 2025 8:30 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.45K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • In this blog, we will explore the methodology behind the S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index, its historical performance and its defensive, high-quality characteristics.
  • In March 2025, S&P DJI launched the S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index, which tracks companies within the S&P 500 that generate at least 50% of their revenue from domestic sources.
  • The S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Market Leaders Index reflects profitable, market-leading companies with a U.S. focus, which is especially relevant in the recent market environment.

Standard & Poors in NY

mixmotive

By George Valantasis

In March 2025, S&P DJI launched the S&P 500® U.S. Revenue Market Leaders 50 Index. This index tracks companies within the S&P 500 that generate at least 50% of their revenue from domestic sources and

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.45K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News