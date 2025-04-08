Rivian: Tesla's Loss Is This Automaker's Gain

Gary Alexander
30.78K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Rivian may be poised to thrive amid the escalating trade war, especially with the company's U.S.-based manufacturing and no exposure to China or Europe sales.
  • On the other hand, Rivian's core rival Tesla faces retaliatory tariffs from China and the EU (half of its revenue), alongside tremendous global backlash against Elon Musk.
  • The company's $6.6 billion DOE loan, which was finalized in January, is unlikely to be targeted by the new administration as it brings 7,500 new manufacturing jobs to Illinois.
  • Rivian's improving gross margins and cost reductions signal strong long-term potential, with the upcoming R2 model poised to push the company into the mass market.
2023 Rivian Blue R1S electric pickup car parked outside, corner view

photosvit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sharp fear has overtaken the markets, suddenly sending the major U.S. indices into a correction after a roaring years-long rally. And yet underneath the volatility, investors who are able to stomach some short-term pain have a great opportunity to pick up shares of fantastic

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.78K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News