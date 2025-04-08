Sharp fear has overtaken the markets, suddenly sending the major U.S. indices into a correction after a roaring years-long rally. And yet underneath the volatility, investors who are able to stomach some short-term pain have a great opportunity to pick up shares of fantastic
Rivian: Tesla's Loss Is This Automaker's Gain
Summary
- Rivian may be poised to thrive amid the escalating trade war, especially with the company's U.S.-based manufacturing and no exposure to China or Europe sales.
- On the other hand, Rivian's core rival Tesla faces retaliatory tariffs from China and the EU (half of its revenue), alongside tremendous global backlash against Elon Musk.
- The company's $6.6 billion DOE loan, which was finalized in January, is unlikely to be targeted by the new administration as it brings 7,500 new manufacturing jobs to Illinois.
- Rivian's improving gross margins and cost reductions signal strong long-term potential, with the upcoming R2 model poised to push the company into the mass market.
