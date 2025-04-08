As someone interested in technology but whose area of expertise does not lie in a related field, I initiated my Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) coverage in June 2024 by soberly focusing on observable financial
Approaching Nvidia In Stoic Calm: Fourth Valuation Update
Summary
- Continuing with the fourth iteration of a sober and neutral valuation update for Nvidia Corporation stock based on all available analysts' estimates and input parameter sensitivities.
- This approach helped reducing enthusiasm last year, when the best case was priced into NVDA stock.
- With NVDA having finally reached the double-digits again, I am not yet doubling down but remain invested.
- Alleged chip overcapacity is not yet quantifiable, but high expectations on continued fundamental execution remain a key risk.
