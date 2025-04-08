JPMorgan Q1 Preview: Numerous Inflection Points Could Materialize

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to report its Q1 results on Friday the 11th. According to sampled data, the street estimates $44.05 billion in revenue and $4.64 GAAP EPS.
  • A look-back analysis suggests that JPMorgan's NII margins likely remained high during Q1. However, growing macro and credit tensions might shift provisions upward.
  • Global deal-making has been docile, likely impacting JPMorgan's investment banking division, yet some of the risks might've been counteracted by favourable commercial lending circumstances.
  • Trading revenue could settle lower amid stock market pressures. Opportunities exist in fixed income. However, we see a break in market and securities revenue occurring.
  • Although we expect dividends to grow, we think JPMorgan's valuation metrics are slightly concerning, especially from a relative standpoint.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is expected to deliver its first-quarter results on Friday, April 11th. The event marks an interesting occasion given a potential juxtaposition between idiosyncratic versus systemic events, whereby JPMorgan's structural benefits could be challenged by broader risks

Pearl Gray is a proprietary investment fund and independent market research firm specialising in systematic analysis.Our work on SA primarily covers: Bonds, Investment Funds, REITs, with an occasional drift.Primary Sectors: Financials and Real Estate.Mission: To discover actionable total return ideas at the nexus of rigorous academic theories, practical experience, and common sense.Kindly note that our published content is dispensed as Independent Analysis and Doesn't Constitute Financial Advice. For any content-related concerns, contact our Head of Research: Steve Booyens, CFA or send us a message via our webpage: www.pearlgrayequityandresearch.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

