  • LifeMD's weight management segment is regaining competitiveness due to the end of GLP-1 compound shortages and expanded insurance coverage, including Medicare.
  • The company is seeing significant growth in its virtual care platform, with Q4 revenues up 43% and core telehealth revenues up 60%.
  • LifeMD is expanding its insurance coverage, aiming to cover 150M lives by 2025, and launching new products in behavioral and women's health.
  • Despite high marketing expenses, LifeMD's valuation is attractive, with a market cap of $257M and expected profitability by FY26.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) went through a rough patch with WorkSimpli (its cash cow) stagnating and its weight management segment upstaged by cheaper alternatives (most notably that of HIMS, which is why we switched to the latter).

Shareholders Unite
20.09K Followers

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LFMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

