I’m initiating Wall Street’s darling Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a buy. If you bought at market open, you got the stock at $89, and that’s a steal, so congrats. While a market crash can prove scary to some, I’m
Why The Market Is Wrong On Nvidia: Initiating The Stock With A Buy Under $100
Summary
- Initiating Nvidia Corporation with a buy. I think NVDA stock is attractive under $100.
- I think Nvidia is well-positioned to maneuver tariff impacts in the short term. I'm optimistic about the U.S. taking more percentage of revenue since FY2023, with reduced exposure to China.
- NVDA stock's valuation metrics are attractive, with forward P/E at 20.8, PEG ratio at 0.59, and RSI signaling bullish momentum. This, to me, screams a buy the dip opportunity.
- Nvidia is nearing total dominance in the GPU market, and I think leadership in the data center networking market is possible with the latest innovations in the space.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Nvidia and why I think the stock has upside ahead.
