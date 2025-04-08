Our last blog discussed safe harbors amidst the current storm of market volatility. The idea presented was to investigate the strong buy stocks with the lowest betas. This week, we home in on a sector that is typically low volatility and
Utilities Sector Update - Competitive Growth Along With Above-Average Price Stability And Attractive Dividend Yields
Summary
- A significant shift towards renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power is reshaping the utilities sector.
- American Electric Power is heavily invested in upgrading its transmission infrastructure and expanding its renewable energy footprint.
- Although six utility stocks are rated strong buys, Xcel Energy and Dominion Energy are the two most attractive now.
