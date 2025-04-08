As I’ve covered in previous articles, Fastighets Balder (OTCPK:BALDF) is a quality company in the European real estate sector, but I was cautious on its valuation when I last covered it some months ago, as its shares were trading near
Fastighets Balder: Recent Market Weakness Provides Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Fastighets Balder's share price has declined due to higher interest rates and market sell-offs, creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
- Balder's 2024 earnings show resilient performance with a diversified portfolio, stable property valuations, and a low vacancy rate despite a tough real estate market.
- Higher financing costs impacted 2024 profits, but Balder's strong financial position and growth strategy through acquisitions should support earnings growth in 2025.
- Trading at 0.68x NAV, Balder is attractively valued for long-term investors seeking exposure to quality real estate in the Nordic region.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.