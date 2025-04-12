After Liz Truss's mini budget spooked housebuilder stocks into oblivion in late 2022, Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODY) made a rampant recovery in 2023 through to 2024. That being
Taylor Wimpey: A Dividend Giant That Can't Be Ignored
Summary
- Taylor Wimpey stock has fallen below its book value but offers a compelling and market-beating dividend yield, making it hard to ignore despite the market's recent setbacks.
- While FY24 recorded lower home completions, ASP, and revenue, the outlook for FY25 looks more optimistic for both its top and bottom lines, with a minimal direct impact from tariffs.
- The stock's attractive dividend policy, robust financials, and the potential for a 9.1% forward yield present a strong value proposition that also hedges against downside risks to quite some extent.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.