Hochtief: Secular Growth Meets Near-Term Headwinds

The Panoramic View
731 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Hochtief benefits from data center growth with a global order backlog of around €8 billion (over 13% of total backlog) as of FY 2024 that's growing rapidly.
  • Analysts expect data center capacity to grow double digits through 2030 with hyperscaler capacity potentially doubling.
  • Personally, I think data center capacity could grow 50%+ per year in the next decade.
  • Hochtief faces near-term headwinds given it is in a very economically sensitive sector of infrastructure construction, and the April 2 tariffs could increase the odds of a global economic slowdown.
  • Given the company operates in a very economically sensitive sector, I rate Hochtief a 'Hold' for now until there's more reassurance in the macroeconomic climate.

hochtief sign on an building in essen germany

Teka77

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HOCFF) is a German construction and engineering conglomerate that is majority owned by Spain's ACS, which gradually built up its stake in Hochtief, securing a majority position in 2011.

Although it is German, most of Hochtief's revenues

This article was written by

The Panoramic View
731 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOCFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOCFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOCFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News