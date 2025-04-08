Double-Barreled S&P 500 Buy Signal Flashes For First Time Since 2023's Lows

Summary

  • A "double-barreled" oversold signal flashed on April 4, combining two proprietary indicators, historically predicting strong forward returns with a 100% success rate over 240 days.
  • There have been 24 such signals in the past decade, with the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust finishing higher 240 days later every time, averaging 30% returns.
  • Despite short-term volatility, dollar-cost averaging during these signals is advised as the win rate remains high even after 20 and 60 trading days.
  • While the signal had false positives in early 2008, it generally performs well, suggesting caution, but the opportunity during potentially prolonged recessions.
Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg

As we told members this weekend, a "double-barreled" oversold reading flashed on the stock market on Friday, April 4. This is the first such signal on this indicator since the Fall 2023 lows, which we highlighted here and here at the time.

This article was written by

Limelight Alpha Management Partners
8.73K Followers

Limelight Alpha Management Partners is a team of analysts powered by E.B. Capital Markets, a sell-side independent research firm that's been helping institutional managers at some of the largest funds since 2003. They use a quantitative ranking system that blends fundamental, technical, and seasonal data to rank sectors and industries weekly. They also rank over 1,600 institutional quality stocks weekly, highlighting the best and worst scoring ideas in our ADR, large cap, mid cap, and small cap reports.

They lead the investing group Top Stocks for Tomorrow where they provide systematic market cap, sector, industry, and individual stock idea generation. Members also receive a best stocks by sector report, highlighting top stocks across all market caps, and our best dividend stocks report.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

