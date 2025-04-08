tadamichi

Despite the extremely turbulent first quarter in the global equity markets, both the Oakmark International (MUTF:OAKIX) and International Small Cap Funds (MUTF:OAKEX) had pleasing absolute and relative returns with the International Fund earning just under 8% for the quarter, and the International Small Cap Fund earning just over 8%. Please see individual fund details for the specifics on their respective performances.

Is the market structure finally unraveling?

We have argued that for far too long the weight of money invested in global equities was heavily skewed to a handful of U.S. growth names. As an example, Nvidia (NVDA) at its peak had a market cap of $3.6 trillion and Tesla (TSLA) was well above $1 trillion. This weight of money came from low valuation equities in both Europe and the U.S. In fact, because of this massive movement to these narrow areas, the U.S. weight in global indices reached a number greater than 70%, whereas the USA's share of global GDP remained around 25%. Prior to this quarter, U.S. equities, led by the growth names, have outperformed non-U.S. equities by around 9% per annum over the last 10 years. As a result of this price movement and the continued acceptable performance of foreign companies' earnings, a record valuation differential opened between U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. Though this has caused pain for investors in foreign stocks over the last decade, we believe that it bodes well for future results as the markets begin to "mean revert." Even after the quarter's price moves, which ate into a small amount of the valuation discount, we believe a large valuation imbalance is still present and will be the fuel for better long-term performance for international equities.

One other specific factor that helped first quarter performance for our international funds was the improvement in European share prices. We have long believed the European equities were-and still are-significantly undervalued as investors confuse the zip codes of a corporate headquarters with actual business performance. Nevertheless, three factors helped Europe's first quarter performance, which caused a small portion of the value gap to close. First, earnings have continued to come through. Second, because of new leadership in Germany, the continent's biggest economy has announced the relaxation of fiscal constraints which negatively impacted growth. And third, taking a cue from across the Atlantic, both the E.U. and the U.K. appear to be concerned about how excessive regulatory burdens impact economic growth. Hopefully, all three of these factors continue, which would be extremely instrumental in perpetuating the narrowing of the valuation gap between European equities and the rest of the world.

The "T" word

The incoming Trump administration has ushered in new economic policies. Many of these policies-less burdensome regulations, lower taxes, and energy security-can be seen as very "pro-growth." However, along with these positive policies, a disruption in global trade has been triggered, owing to the introduction of tariffs (taxes) on goods coming into the U.S. Tariffs, if used correctly, can be utilized to level the economic playing field in cases where imports are flooding in from companies that are state subsidized or where foreign countries do not treat our exports the same as we treat their imports-oftentimes instituting significantly higher tariff rates than the U.S. However, the current administration desires to use tariffs beyond these purposes and instead utilize them as a form of industrial policy to encourage increased domestic investment as well as to erase our trade deficit. Because tariffs function as taxes on goods, in actuality, due to the proposed broad use of steep tariffs, we believe they will end up being not only inflationary, but worse, they could cause economic distortions, which leads to a high degree of uncertainty. This uncertainty means less economic confidence for both consumers and producers, which leads to LESS consumption and investment. Thus, we have seen this massive amount of uncertainty surrounding the tariff announcements and implementation being reflected negatively in global equity prices. As investors, we will investigate how these policies impact our companies' valuations and thus must adjust valuations appropriately, to the degree possible, given the flow of information needed. We will continue to monitor these events closely and adjust where necessary.

In closing, thanks for your continued support. Despite continued "macro uncertainty," we remain confident in our belief that fundamentals will continue to assert themselves and that our funds are well positioned for future success.

David G. Herro, CFA

Portfolio Manager

