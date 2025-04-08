Freshworks Is Exposed To International Cross Currents

Apr. 08, 2025 12:14 PM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH) StockIGV, FRSH
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Freshworks Inc. is focusing on middle-market customers, facing longer sales cycles and international headwinds.
  • The SaaS customer service market is projected to grow at a 21% CAGR, driven by rising customer expectations and generative AI adoption.
  • Financially, FRSH has shown improved revenue and operating income, but high stock-based compensation results in a negative free cash flow net of SBC.
  • My concerns include slowing growth and significant international revenue exposure amid high trade tensions, so I'm on Hold for FRSH stock now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Close-up Shot of Female IT Engineer Working in Monitoring Room. She Works with Multiple Displays.

gorodenkoff

Investment Outlook

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) has seen its stock fall in concert with many other public software companies since February 2025.

I previously wrote about FRSH in April 2024 with a Hold outlook due to international revenue headwinds.

The

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.93K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FRSH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRSH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRSH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News