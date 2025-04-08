Sotera Health Has A Great Deleveraging Path Ahead

  • Sotera Health offers essential sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance for medical, pharmaceutical, and food products, with high customer retention and long-term contracts.
  • The company operates through Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs, with a global network and leading market positions in sterilization services and Co-60 supply.
  • Despite a 6% revenue decline in FY24 due to Nordion's lumpy revenue, Sotera maintains high adjusted EBITDA margins (~50%) and plans for CapEx reduction and debt deleveraging.
  • With a reasonable valuation, strong cash flow prospects, and minimal tariff impact, SHC stock is attractive for long-term investment, especially at the current $10 share price.
Empty science laboratory

Solskin

Sotera Health Overview

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) provides "mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions lab testing, and advisory services for the healthcare industry" with services that ensure the safety of medical, pharmaceutical, and food products, and help customers meet government requirements.

