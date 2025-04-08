Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 24% of their value. Most of the chemical sector has been challenged by relatively weak industrial demand and excess supply, and EMN has faced some
Eastman Chemical: A Likely Trade War Loser
Summary
- Eastman Chemical has struggled, losing 24% in value over the past year due to weak industrial demand and tariff fears.
- Despite some market stabilization and cost management, EMN faces major headwinds from new tariffs, impacting its export-heavy business model.
- EMN's earnings are at risk, with potential revenue loss of $500 million and EPS reduction by ~$2, amid economic uncertainty and retaliatory tariffs.
- Given the significant uncertainty and potential 15% downside, I recommend selling EMN shares unless a favorable trade resolution occurs.
