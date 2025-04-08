UiPath: ARR Growth Is Unlikely To Accelerate In The Near Term

Apr. 08, 2025 12:58 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH) StockPATH
May Investing Ideas
486 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • I downgrade UiPath to a hold rating due to persistent macroeconomic challenges and weak financial performance, with no signs of near-term stabilization.
  • PATH's ARR growth has decelerated for 12 consecutive quarters, with net-new ARR down 31% y/y in 4Q25, indicating poor revenue growth ahead.
  • Customer retention and expansion metrics are softening, with dollar-based net revenue retention falling to 110% and the overall customer base declining.

AI Artificial Intelligence Security Sentinel Password Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured Lock

Just_Super

Investment Overview

I initiated UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) previously with a buy rating, as I was very bullish about the potential of its RPA solution and the value proposition it brings to users. I had the view that annual

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas
486 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News