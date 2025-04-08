Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

Our top story so far, Tesla CEO and White House adviser Elon Musk unsuccessfully made personal appeals to President Donald Trump to reverse the sweeping new tariffs. That’s according to The Washington Post report.

Musk has voiced his disagreement with new tariffs, using social media platform X to criticize White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and posting a video featuring economist Milton Friedman, who argued the benefits of international trade cooperation.

Today, Musk labeled Navarro “truly a moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks” for claiming on CNBC that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is not a car “manufacturer,” but a car “assembler,” with components from other countries. Musk said Tesla has the most American-made cars, citing a study by Cars.com (which also included Canada in that definition).

Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, a fellow Tesla board member, wrote: “Who would have thought that Trump was actually the most high tax American President in generations. Through his tariff strategy, Trump has implemented a structural, permanent tax on the American consumer.”

While Trump himself has been steadfast in his recent statement that the goal is for the U.S. to eliminate trade deficits with every nation it trades with, Wall Street still looks hostages to how advisers and cabinet members see the White House moving toward the goals.

In today’s trading, stocks got off to a rip-roaring start after avoiding a Black Monday scenario in the previous session.

The S&P (SP500) (SPY) climbed as high as 4% after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said about 70 countries have contacted the White House seeking to start trade. He also said that countries that did not escalate the trade war will get priority in trade talks.

"If we put up a tariff wall, the ultimate goal would be to bring jobs back to the U.S. But in the meantime, we will be collecting substantial tariffs," Bessent said. He likened the tariffs to a "melting ice cube...because you’re taking in the revenues as the manufacturing facilities are built in the U.S., and there should be some level of symmetry between the taxes we begin taking in with the new industry from the payroll taxes as the tariffs decline."

But the market gains were cut in half after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testified before the Senate Finance Committee and downplayed the possibility of a quick resolution.

Greer stressed that Trump has been clear that there won’t be tariff exemptions in the near term. They go into effect on Wednesday.

He said negotiations would be country-by-country, adding: “Our large and persistent trade deficit has been over 30 years in the making, and it will not be resolved overnight.”

Over in the bond market, the action continued to flout the flight-to-safety narrative. Yields are up again, and the 10-year yield (US10Y) is above 4.2%, while the 2-year (US2Y) is above 3.8%.

Apollo Asset Management economists Torsten Slok says the unusual selloff in bonds may be linked to the unwinding of the "basis trade," a complex strategy used by hedge funds.

The basis trade involves betting on the price difference between Treasury securities and their corresponding futures contracts. Hedge funds often use significant leverage, sometimes up to 100 times, to profit from the convergence of these prices as futures contracts approach expiration. With around $800 billion invested in the basis trade, it constitutes a large portion of the $2 trillion outstanding in prime brokerage balances.

Experts worry that the trade poses risks, especially in the event of a market shock. Highly leveraged hedge fund positions in Treasury securities could be rapidly unwound, creating instability. Such unwinding would place immense pressure on broker-dealers, potentially disrupting liquidity in Treasury markets and repo funding.

Among active stocks, several Apple (AAPL) stores have seen instances of “panic buying” of iPhones amid worries that prices could rise due to tariffs. Bloomberg said stores across the U.S. were “filled with customers” at levels akin to the holiday season.

“Almost every customer asked me if prices were going to go up soon,” an unidentified worker said.

And El Pollo Loco (LOCO) disclosed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest from Biglari Capital Corp. to acquire the rest of the company that it does not already own. Biglari holds through various entities about 4.5 million shares of El Pollo Loco, or about 15.1% of the company.

The El Pollo Loco’s board of directors is in the process of carefully evaluating the proposal in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the company and shareholders.

In other news of note, the U.S. Justice Department recently notified employees that the regulator was scrapping a unit focused on crypto enforcement, aligning with the Trump administration's push for deregulation.

Fortune said the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Unit was disbanded "effective immediately," according to a memo from U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

He added that the DOJ is "not a digital assets regulator."

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, while the attention has been on the big names and major averages, small-caps have been hit hard as well by the tariff selloff, with the Russell 2000 benchmark (RTY) (IWM) tipping into a bear market.

Morgan Stanley expects to see further underperformance of small-cap stocks relative to large-caps, partially because they have a higher exposure to macro uncertainty and because analysts have been pulling down earnings estimates.

“That said, small-cap opportunities are rich under the surface,” strategist Michael Wilson argues.

Companies with positive ROE and Momentum have performed well within the small-cap space, both on a historical basis and during 2024 through Q1 2025. Morgan Stanley screened for small-cap stocks with positive 12-month Momentum and ROE with either an Overweight or Equal-weight rating from its analysts.

Among the names are Brinker (EAT), Group 1 Automotive (GPI), Cadence Bank (CADE), Hims & Hers (HIMS) and Moog (MOG.A).

