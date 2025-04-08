Emerging Markets: Policy Uncertainty Tempers A Strong Start To 2025

Apr. 08, 2025 12:43 PM ET, , ,
VanEck
4.7K Followers
(36min)

Summary

  • Emerging markets stocks have outperformed developed markets to start 2025, led by a surge in China tech and Brazilian commodities.
  • Macro shifts, AI innovation, and policy support shape the outlook across regions.
  • China’s long-term outlook is underpinned by its push into strategic industries like AI and advanced manufacturing, as well as still-attractive equity valuations following several difficult years.

emerging market

tum3123

Emerging markets stocks have outperformed developed markets to start 2025, led by a surge in China tech and Brazilian commodities. Macro shifts, AI innovation, and policy support shape the outlook across regions.

Emerging market equities are off to

This article was written by

VanEck
4.7K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBFAX--
VanEck Emerging Markets Fund A
DEEPSEEK--
Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd.
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News