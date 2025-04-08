Big Yielders Down Big: 3 Top Ideas (REITs, BDCs And CEFs)

The market is currently offering a "flash sale" on select big-yield opportunities (i.e. those offering 10% yields or more). This doesn't happen often, so let's review these temporary "sale prices" to make sure we're getting quality and not junk. In this report, we review three top big-yield opportunities that are currently
You can view all of the holdings (and ratings) in our 23-position, 9.7% aggregate yield High Income NOW portfolio through our service, Big Dividends PLUS. And you can also view our new report Tariff Turmoil: Top 10 Stocks On Sale (which includes an attractive mix of high-income and longer-term growth opportunities).
We are currently offering a 20% price discount as part of our Selloff Flash Sale, and the price of the service is also scheduled for a further increase on April 16th.