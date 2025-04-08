- Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) has little dependence on tariff-heavy products and services.
- Macroeconomics factors in player budgets studies of past Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") declines show an under 8% revenue loss over three quarters and then a strong recovery.
- Entry
The House Edge is widely recognized as the only marketplace service on the casino/gaming/online sports betting sectors, researched, written and available to SA readers by Howard Jay Klein, a 30 year c-suite veteran of the gaming industry. His inside out information and on the ground know how benefits from this unique perspective and his network of friends, former associates and colleagues in the industry contribute to a viewpoint has consistently produced superior returns. The House Edge consistently outperforms many standard analyst guidance with top returns.
According to TipRanks, Klein rates among the top 100 gaming analysts out of a global total of 10,000.