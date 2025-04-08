Shopify Employees Are Getting More Done In Less Time
Summary
- Shopify's Q4 2024 filings show outstanding holiday numbers, with operating income growing faster than revenue due to increased productivity and AI integration.
- Given the sale of the logistics business along with efficiency improvements in the e-commerce business, Shopify’s revenue per employee has gone up dramatically.
- Despite tariff uncertainties, Shopify's long-term prospects are solid, with a market cap aligning with a reasonable valuation range, making it a hold for long-term investors.
