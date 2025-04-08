Ignore The Stumble: Bank of Montreal Is Still A Buy
Summary
- Bank of Montreal has a rich history, being Canada's oldest bank, and has paid dividends consistently for 195 years.
- BMO is a diversified North American bank with 60% of revenue from Canada and 40% from the U.S., spanning personal banking, capital markets, and wealth management.
- Despite recent market struggles and a 20% drop from its 52-week-high, BMO's dividend yield of 5.1% offers a strong incentive for long-term investors.
- The recent underperformance presents a buying opportunity, as BMO stock's fundamentals remain strong despite current economic challenges.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMO:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.