The sharp escalation in global trade tensions and extreme trade policy uncertainty has triggered a broad risk asset selloff. It is less clear if uncertainty will cloud the outlook for a little or a lot longer, so we reduce
Reducing Risk As Uncertainty Bites
Summary
- We see more pressure on risk assets in the near term given the major escalation in global trade tensions. We trim our short-term tactical horizon and reduce risk.
- Last week saw a risk asset rout akin to major shocks like the pandemic. U.S. stocks plunged. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell, and two-year yields rebounded.
- We eye U.S. CPI this week to see how inflation is evolving before new tariffs take effect. Core inflation is running too hot to fall back to the Fed’s 2% target.
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.