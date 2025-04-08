Xero: Outstanding Business, But Trading Above Fair Value

Apr. 08, 2025 4:20 AM ET Xero Limited (XROLF)
Tomas Riba
787 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Xero is the market leader in cloud accounting software in Australia and New Zealand, providing a recurring product with high retention rates.
  • Despite heavily investing in its international expansion, it faces resistance from QuickBooks to gain market share in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Operating margins could double due to scale efficiencies and price increases.
  • I forecast better-than-expected bottom-line results in FY 2025, with a 35% net income growth.
  • With a fair value of $70 per share, Xero's stock is overvalued by 15.6%, and I will wait for a better entry point.
Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

The Investment Thesis

Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) (ASX:XERO) is the market leader in cloud accounting software in Australia and New Zealand, and it is expanding into larger addressable markets (North America and the U.K.).

The company operates in a highly profitable industry, providing

This article was written by

