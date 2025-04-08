Wild trading in stocks continued this week, with the S&P 500 (SPY) swinging 7% from its low on Monday. As of my writing this on Tuesday, the market has given the vast majority of that gain back. The proximate cause for the sell-off
U.S. Recession Odds Just Hit 62%: Trade Carefully
Summary
- Wild trading continues, with the S&P 500 swinging 7% on Monday alone.
- Your first step is to understand the VIX and the nature of volatility so you know what to expect each day in the markets.
- Think about whether trading action is signal or noise, and consider market moves in the context of valuations.
- You'll want to buy stable, cheap businesses on selloffs, but beware of when falling prices signal deeper issues, especially with certain stocks like banks.
- Avoid leveraged ETFs and options in high volatility environments due to lack of liquidity and volatility drag. Leveraged ETFs and options trading can exacerbate market swings and losses.
