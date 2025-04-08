With President Trump's “Liberation Day” tariffs announced, many investors have certainly been in panic mode, with the overall market down more than 10% year-to-date (YTD). Technology stocks have been hurt even more. The overall NASDAQ 100 is down about 17% with individual stocks like Nvidia (
TEC:CA: Trump Tariffs Just A Blip For The Long-Term Investor
Summary
- Trump's tariffs have caused market volatility, but long-term tech investment opportunities remain strong, especially in AI, cybersecurity, and e-commerce sectors.
- TEC:CA is a solid choice for Canadian investors seeking global tech exposure, offering a focused tech play without non-tech stocks like Costco or PepsiCo.
- I rate TEC:CA a Buy due to its global perspective and inclusion of top foreign tech companies, which is prudent if foreign economies decrease U.S. economic dependence.
- But due to high MERs, consider diversified ETFs like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, or global equity funds for general equity positions, as TEC:CA is best for specific tech-focused strategies.
